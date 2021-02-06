Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL) Shares Up 11.8%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL)’s stock price was up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 66,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

