Feathercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $68,860.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015116 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

