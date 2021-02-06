FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.