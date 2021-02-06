Fetch.ai Trading Up 59.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $125.08 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.15 or 0.01221761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.28 or 0.06457631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00052615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005839 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.