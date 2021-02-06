Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

