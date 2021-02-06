Financial Analysis: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) vs. Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A 5.24% 0.43% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 3 5 0 0 1.63 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Emergent Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.55 -$740.00 million $9.58 4.18 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.93 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Brighthouse Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

