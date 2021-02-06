Financial Analysis: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICC and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $59.53 million 0.78 $4.29 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 123.81 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60% Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICC beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

