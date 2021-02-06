Financial Comparison: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats Basic Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

