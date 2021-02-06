Financial Contrast: Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Battle North Gold and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Battle North Gold and Fortescue Metals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fortescue Metals Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.51, suggesting a potential upside of 162.99%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 4.28 $4.74 billion $3.06 11.66

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

