Financial Survey: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. 21.08% 6.83% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.79 $1.24 million N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.54 billion 2.23 $387.00 million $1.18 9.01

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Capital Bancshares and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 1 0 2.50

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

