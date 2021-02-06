Financial Survey: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) versus Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A Mail.ru Group 0.43% 7.79% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Mail.ru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Mail.ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mail.ru Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.66%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Mail.ru Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.57 $1.65 billion N/A N/A Mail.ru Group $1.51 billion 4.36 $289.63 million $1.34 20.56

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also processes associated petroleum gas; and refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it provides banking, insurance, engineering, and television and radio broadcasting services; constructs buildings and structures; and manufactures wood construction products. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; Tarantool DBMS; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service for providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data; and media services. Additionally, it is involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment systems; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

