finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Shares Up 2.3%

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 28,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 59,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.16.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

