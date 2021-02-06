Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (FTT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.49. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$30.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.78.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

