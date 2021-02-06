Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

FTT stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 192,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,759. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.49. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.25.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

