FIO Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $20.69 million and $1.15 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00040115 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 740,725,169 coins and its circulating supply is 217,437,245 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

