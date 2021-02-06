Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $256,401.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00086683 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002638 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

