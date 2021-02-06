FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). 68,245 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider John Conoley purchased 12,176 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36). Also, insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth purchased 76,144 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £19,797.44 ($25,865.48).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

