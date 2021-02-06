Firesteel Resources Inc. (FTR.V) (CVE:FTR) Trading Up 3.3%

Firesteel Resources Inc. (FTR.V) (CVE:FTR) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 94,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16.

Firesteel Resources Inc. (FTR.V) (CVE:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Firesteel Resources Inc, an exploration-stage junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Shelsay property with 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia; and the ROK-Coyote property with 18 mineral claim licenses located in the Liard mining division of northwestern British Columbia.

