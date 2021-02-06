Firo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Firo has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $53.36 million and $4.70 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00011673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,709.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.93 or 0.04255755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00393822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.01159938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00474951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00386969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00243043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022735 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,512,591 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.