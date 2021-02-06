First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.85. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 371,059 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.31.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.