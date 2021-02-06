First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,103,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,068,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $98.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

