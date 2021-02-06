First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

