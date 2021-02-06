First Pacific Financial Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $59.45. 86,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,265. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

