First Pacific Financial Grows Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.3% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.00. The company had a trading volume of 675,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

