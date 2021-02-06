First Pacific Financial Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 1.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 120,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

