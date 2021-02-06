First Pacific Financial Has $37.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 22.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $625,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.88. 95,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,904. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

