First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 68,050 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,748,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 16,007,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,074,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

