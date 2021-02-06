First Pacific Financial Sells 15,135 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $47.45. 136,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

