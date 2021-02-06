First Pacific Financial Sells 5,651 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 26,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,282. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

