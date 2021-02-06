First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 106,160 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of VeriSign worth $387,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.42. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.