First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,543,316 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Fastly worth $281,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,141 shares of company stock worth $10,053,886 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

