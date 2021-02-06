First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 167,352 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $392,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

ACN stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

