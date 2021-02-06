First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 21,428 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tesla by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tesla by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $807.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,711.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

