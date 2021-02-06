First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 249,259 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of VMware worth $330,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in VMware by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in VMware by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,521 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

