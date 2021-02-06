First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 310,598 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Teladoc Health worth $264,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $9,829,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $285.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.