First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 547,018 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Public Storage worth $197,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

PSA stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

