First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 57,533 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $220,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

