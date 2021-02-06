First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 602,881 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Splunk worth $355,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.78. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

