First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 66,839 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of 3M worth $205,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in 3M by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 328,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

