First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,834,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.90% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

