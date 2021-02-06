First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.57% of VeriSign worth $387,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $4,759,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

