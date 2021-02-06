First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Zoetis worth $204,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $39,310,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

