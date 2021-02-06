First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Marvell Technology Group worth $260,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 623,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.