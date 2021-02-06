First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $199,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.23. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

