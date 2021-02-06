First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Workday worth $466,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $263.95 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $266.18. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

