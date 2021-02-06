First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Fastly worth $281,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

FSLY stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $4,092,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,565,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,328.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,141 shares of company stock worth $10,053,886 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

