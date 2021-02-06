First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of International Business Machines worth $406,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

