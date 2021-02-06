First Trust Advisors LP Buys 345,862 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $218,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

