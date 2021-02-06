First Trust Advisors LP Buys 364,865 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,865 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of salesforce.com worth $661,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

