First Trust Advisors LP Buys 547,018 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Public Storage worth $197,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Shares of PSA opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

